Irish Water and Cork City Council urge people to 'think before you pour' after fatberg blockage in sewer

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 05:31 PM

Irish Water has issued a warning after a fatberg blocked a sewer and caused an overflow in the heart of Cork city.

Repair crews from Irish Water and Cork City Council were called to deal with an emergency overflow from the public wastewater network at Grand Parade last week.

Following an investigation, the crews found the overflow was caused by a blockage, or a so-called fatberg, in the sewer network.

Fatbergs are caused when fats, oils and grease (FOGs), which are poured in hot liquid form down the kitchen sink, cool in the sewer network to form a solid mass.

They can cause serious pipe blockages and sewer flooding, resulting in property damage and harm to the environment.

The repair crews used a jet vacuum to remove the fatberg responsible for last week’s blockage.

But in a statement today, Irish Water said there have been “other operational issues” caused by fatbergs in sewers in this part of the city centre in recent times.

“Preventative measures are already underway, including a programme of sewer jetting and cleaning on Grand Parade and Washington Street,” a spokesperson said.

“It is hoped that jetting will clear the sewer network of fatbergs and alleviate the problem.

“The sewer jetting and cleaning programme will continue until the end of August.

“We wish to apologise for this occurrence and assure the public that we are working to improve the operation of the sewer network in the area at this time.” 

The utility appealed to businesses and the wider community in Cork City to ‘think before you pour' fats, oils and greases into the drains of homes and businesses.

A ‘think before you pour’ campaign operated by An Taisce’s Clean Coasts programme is run in partnership with Irish Water.

You can find out more here.

