Irish trust in vaccines below global average, report finds

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 08:37 AM

Irish people's trust in vaccines is below the global average.

A report by the Wellcome Trust looked at over 140 countries and found 79% of people think vaccines are safe.

The level of trust in them is at 74% in Ireland, and just 59% in western Europe overall.

The study says public mistrust in vaccines has led to a step backwards in fighting deadly but preventable infectious diseases.

