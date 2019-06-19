Irish trust in vaccines below global average, report finds

Irish people's trust in vaccines is below the global average.

A report by the Wellcome Trust looked at over 140 countries and found 79% of people think vaccines are safe.

The level of trust in them is at 74% in Ireland, and just 59% in western Europe overall.

The study says public mistrust in vaccines has led to a step backwards in fighting deadly but preventable infectious diseases.

Vaccines are vital – they prevent disease, save countless lives and cut healthcare costs. But they are often misunderstood. So, what exactly are they, how do they work and why are they important? 🤔👉 https://t.co/cFFkt0hNG0 | @gavi | #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/jEMF8ikytD — Wellcome Trust (@wellcometrust) June 14, 2019