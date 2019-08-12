News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish toddler in critical condition following incident in Spanish swimming pool

Monday, August 12, 2019 - 01:23 PM

A young Irish boy is fighting for his life after a swimming pool incident in Spain.

According to reports, the toddler was found floating in the pool of the Aldeas del Aguamarina Complex while on holidays with his family in Alicante.

Local media reports say that the boy had left his accommodation and was found minutes later face down in the pool by another holidaymaker, shortly after 8am.

Emergency services were called and the boy was airlifted to hospital by helicopter which landed on a nearby beach.

He is believed to be in a critical condition and remains on life support.

More as we have it.

