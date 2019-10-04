Irish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions draw

There was no winner of tonight's €190m Euromillions draw.
However, one Irish player managed to scoop a Match 5 plus 1 lucky star to win €2,521,015.
The winning numbers were 6, 9, 35, 41, 44 and the lucky stars were 06 and 09.
More than 130,000 players won prizes in Ireland.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 130,000 players in Ireland won prizes including one Match 5+1 Star winner who gets €2,521,015.