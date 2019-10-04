News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish ticket wins €2.5m in EuroMillions draw

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 09:58 PM

There was no winner of tonight's €190m Euromillions draw.

However, one Irish player managed to scoop a Match 5 plus 1 lucky star to win €2,521,015.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 35, 41, 44 and the lucky stars were 06 and 09.

More than 130,000 players won prizes in Ireland.

Lotto Results: Friday, October 04, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 14
    • 16
    • 24
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 26


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 11
    • 13
    • 21
    • 26
    • 36
    • 31


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 37
    • 16


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 18
    • 21
    • 22
    • 32
    • 38
    • 30


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €190,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 130,000 players in Ireland won prizes including one Match 5+1 Star winner who gets €2,521,015.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 6
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 43
    • 44
    • 46
    • 49

Full Lotto draw results »

EuroMillionsLottoTOPIC: EuroMillions

