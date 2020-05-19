Irish teenagers in top 10 globally for cyberbullying - WHO study

The world in which Irish teenagers are growing up and maturing is 'a little bit more dangerous' than in the past, both online and offline, according to an expert in sociology.

The statement comes after a World Health Organisation study found that Irish teens presently rank in the international top ten in terms of cyber-bullying.

The report, looking at 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds, has also found that Irish children are in the top ten when it comes to 'problematic social media use'.

Sociology lecturer at Waterford IT, Jill O'Mahony says the findings raise major issues with adults' ability to advise in 'second spaces' like social media and online gaming:

"The world that kids are engaging now is just a little bit more dangerous than it was in the past, in terms of social norms, and engagement.

"We can't teach them how to engage in online spheres if we don't know how to deal with them."

The report, “Spotlight on adolescent health and well-being”, outlines a decline in mental health and well-being as adolescents grow older, with girls particularly at risk of having poor mental well-being outcomes, compared to boys.

One in four adolescents in the study have reported feeling nervous, irritable or having difficulties getting to sleep at least once a week, with a substantial variation across countries indicating that cultural, policy and economic factors may play their parts in fostering positive mental health.

The study also examines the growing use of digital technology in these changes, being seen as amplifying existing problems and introducing new one, such as cyberbullying, which disproportionately affects girls. Over 1 in 10 adolescents in the study reported having been cyberbullied at least once in the past two months.

“It is worrying to see that adolescents are telling us that all is not well with their mental well-being, and we must take this message seriously, as good mental health is an essential part of healthy adolescence,” said Dr Jo Inchley, HBSC International Coordinator, University of Glasgow.

As the latest study, featuring findings from 2017/2018, is released, the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. The next study, which will feature findings from 2021/2022, will therefore reflect the impact of the pandemic on the lives of young people.

“The broad range of issues covered by the study give important insights into adolescents' lives today and should also provide us with a useful baseline to measure the impact of COVID-19 on adolescence when the findings from the next study emerge in 2022,” said Martin Weber, Programme Manager for Child and Adolescent Health, WHO Regional Office for Europe.