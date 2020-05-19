News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish teenagers in top 10 globally for cyberbullying - WHO study

Irish teenagers in top 10 globally for cyberbullying - WHO study
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 11:38 AM

The world in which Irish teenagers are growing up and maturing is 'a little bit more dangerous' than in the past, both online and offline, according to an expert in sociology.

The statement comes after a World Health Organisation study found that Irish teens presently rank in the international top ten in terms of cyber-bullying.

The report, looking at 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds, has also found that Irish children are in the top ten when it comes to 'problematic social media use'.

Sociology lecturer at Waterford IT, Jill O'Mahony says the findings raise major issues with adults' ability to advise in 'second spaces' like social media and online gaming:

"The world that kids are engaging now is just a little bit more dangerous than it was in the past, in terms of social norms, and engagement.

"We can't teach them how to engage in online spheres if we don't know how to deal with them."

The report, “Spotlight on adolescent health and well-being”, outlines a decline in mental health and well-being as adolescents grow older, with girls particularly at risk of having poor mental well-being outcomes, compared to boys.

One in four adolescents in the study have reported feeling nervous, irritable or having difficulties getting to sleep at least once a week, with a substantial variation across countries indicating that cultural, policy and economic factors may play their parts in fostering positive mental health.

The study also examines the growing use of digital technology in these changes, being seen as amplifying existing problems and introducing new one, such as cyberbullying, which disproportionately affects girls. Over 1 in 10 adolescents in the study reported having been cyberbullied at least once in the past two months.

“It is worrying to see that adolescents are telling us that all is not well with their mental well-being, and we must take this message seriously, as good mental health is an essential part of healthy adolescence,” said Dr Jo Inchley, HBSC International Coordinator, University of Glasgow.

As the latest study, featuring findings from 2017/2018, is released, the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. The next study, which will feature findings from 2021/2022, will therefore reflect the impact of the pandemic on the lives of young people.

“The broad range of issues covered by the study give important insights into adolescents' lives today and should also provide us with a useful baseline to measure the impact of COVID-19 on adolescence when the findings from the next study emerge in 2022,” said Martin Weber, Programme Manager for Child and Adolescent Health, WHO Regional Office for Europe.

READ MORE

Families reveal how mortgage draw downs being refused if in receipt of Covid 19 wage subsidy

More on this topic

Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’

Teens warn of 'no escape' from cyberbullying - reportTeens warn of 'no escape' from cyberbullying - report

Call for laws to tackle revenge porn and cyber bullyingCall for laws to tackle revenge porn and cyber bullying

Government making ‘little or no progress’ against online abuseGovernment making ‘little or no progress’ against online abuse


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cyber bullying

More in this Section

'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces

High Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospitalHigh Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospital

Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix ParkThousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

Unions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measuresUnions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measures


Lifestyle

When it comes to sustainable living, one of the main ways we can make a difference is in our own homes.Making Cents: Avail of grants for sustainable living indoors

Having run for over 1,120 episodes since beginning in September 2009, it's easy to take WTF with Marc Maron for granted.Podcast Corner: Marc Maron's grief laid bare as he mourns partner's death

Irish indie acts and major labels don’t always go well together - Limerick trio Bleeding Heart Pigeons can testify to that.Limerick band Bleeding Heart Pigeons hope to fly high again

Following the incredible success of Normal People, Eoghan O’Sullivan selects other Irish novels that could work as a small-screen seriesTen Irish books to follow Normal People on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »