Irish teenager with mental health problems at centre of litigation in London

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 01:54 PM

An Irish teenager with mental health difficulties is at the centre of litigation in a specialist court in England after leaving Ireland for treatment.

A judge in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, has analysed the teenager’s case at a hearing in London.

Mr Justice Williams approved arrangements allowing the teenager to be treated in England after an application by lawyers representing health service providers in Ireland.

Barristers Henry Setright QC and Annabel Lee, who led the Health Service Executive of Ireland legal team, indicated that the teenager was receiving specialist treatment not available in Ireland.

Mr Justice Williams analysed the case at a public hearing.

But the judge said the youth, who is in his late teens, could not be identified in media reports of the case.

Mr Setright, who gave no detail about the teenager’s condition, indicated that he had been admitted to a specialist unit in England about two years ago.

He told the judge that the aim was to move the teenager back to Ireland at some point.

Mr Setright said judges in Ireland had also considered the teenager’s case.

- Press Association

