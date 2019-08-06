Irish teen hospitalised following fall in Lanzarote

An Irish teenager is in hospital following a fall in Lanzarote.
The boy, 15, is believed to fallen from a wall and it is reported he is in a critical condition.
It happened just before 4am yesterday morning in popular holiday resort Puerto del Carmen.
Reports say that he suffered head injuries after trying to jump from a wall to a lamp post.
However, he missed his intended target and it is understood he fell around 15 feet.
A routine police investigation is now underway.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.