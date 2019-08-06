News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish teen critically ill after 'trying to jump from wall to lamp post' in Lanzarote

Lanzarote. File image
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 10:24 AM

An Irish teenager is in hospital following a fall in Lanzarote.

The boy, 15, is believed to fallen from a wall and it is reported he is in a critical condition.

It happened just before 4am yesterday morning in popular holiday resort Puerto del Carmen.

Reports say that he suffered head injuries after trying to jump from a wall to a lamp post.

However, he missed his intended target and it is understood he fell around 15 feet.

A routine police investigation is now underway.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

