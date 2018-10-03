Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish speakers calling for €9m in funding to preserve the language and create jobs

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 12:40 PM

Irish speakers are calling for €9m in funding to preserve the language and create jobs in Gaeltacht areas.

Conradh na Gaeilge members are lobbying TDs in Dublin at a 10-hour 'Clinic na Gaeilge' today ahead of next week's budget.

It says its Irish language and Gaeltacht investment plan can create more than 1,190 jobs.

Dr Niall Comer, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, the plan, which has been agreed by 87 Irish-language and Gaeltacht groups, would "provide essential resources towards the language planning process".

“Irish language and Gaeltacht employment authorities have seen their resources slashed by up to 70% since 2007," he said.

It is time to honour the Programme for Government and invest in our Gaeltachts and our language.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, Advocacy Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge, said: "As well as the representatives of many constituencies who are joining us today, other Irish speakers have been phoning their local politicians, calling into their local drop-in clinics, and sending personal emails or tweets.

“Like the Clinic na Gaeilge, this is enormously important work before the Budget is finalised.

“We are stronger as a community when we work together on these core issues – ní neart go cur le chéile.”

Representatives from Comhlachas na gComharchumann Gaeltachta, members of the Union of Students, Ireland and other students will also be at the event today.

