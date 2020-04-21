Irish researchers to examine mental health effects of ‘lockdown life’ on children and teens

With ‘lockdown’ life leading to major disruptions to the lives of children and teenagers here, new Irish research will examine their mental wellbeing during the current crisis.

A new study launched by a team of experts at the University of Limerick is aiming to track young people’s mental health throughout the COVID-19 crisis to identify the necessary advice, support and help.

Anecdotal reports suggest that many families and students are struggling with the restrictions imposed by Covid19,according to Dr Jennifer McMahon, a lecturer in Psychology of Education at UL.

While general mental health supports are available, there is a distinct lack of information about what type of supports could be most effective. This is what the study is aiming to address, she says: “The questions are on a range of topics related to family life and relationships, overall health and wellbeing, parenting, education, psychological symptoms and how they and their child are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The research, called Co-SPACE (COVID-19 Supporting Parents, Adolescents and Children during Epidemics), will focus on students between the ages of four and 18, and their families.

The UL study is linked to a study of the same name in Britain being led by Professor Cathy Creswell and Dr Polly Waite of the Department of Psychiatry and Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford.

Early findings from that study show that the top three stressors for parents and carers are work, their children’s wellbeing and their family and friends outside their household.

The British research also shows that just over half of the children and young people surveyed are completing two or more hours of schoolwork per day. It also found that three quarters of children and young people surveyed are keeping in touch with friends via video chat.

“The early findings in the UK have shown us that two thirds of parents or carers are worried that they are not meeting the needs of both work and to their children and we are interested to see if that situation is reflected here,” Dr McMahon said. “It is likely that people are struggling with similar feelings.’’

The UL team is hoping to get more than 1,000 families and carers participating, with the first survey taking about half an hour, followed up by subsequent surveys at monthly intervals.

“We are also interested in adolescents’ views and so if parents or carers have a child between 11 and 18 years there will be an option for them to take part also, once they have completed the initial survey,” she added.

The study is a collaboration between the Teaching for Inclusion (i-TEACH) research lab led by Dr Jennifer McMahon and the Centre for Social Issues led by Professor Orla Muldoon. Other team members are Dr Sharon Houghton, Dr Elaine Gallagher, Dr Cliodhna O’Connor, Megan Ryan and Eibhlin Walsh.

