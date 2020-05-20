News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Refugee Council call for justice minister to apologise to direct provision residents

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 01:16 PM

The Irish Refugee Council has said the Justice Minister should apologise to the residents of a direct provision centre in Cahirciveen in Co Kerry.

Their comments come following an apology from Minister Charlie Flanagan to the people living in the area.

Locals raised concerns that the centre in the Skellig Hotel opened in March without any consultation.

Since then, 25 people living in the centre who were moved from Dublin have tested positive for Covid19 and say it’s not possible to maintain any social distancing.

Today the Justice Minister apologized “most sincerely” for the way the centre was opened, but says it will not be closed down.

CEO of the Irish Refugee Council Nick Henderson said the people living there are the ones who deserve an apology.

"The apology first of all should be offered to the actual people living in the hotel, people who have been living in very difficult circumstances.

"It's good that he apologised to the local community, but in our opinion it should have been first and foremost to the people who are suffering."

The Irish Refugee Council is also calling for the closure of the centre.

