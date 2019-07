Irish Rail is to introduce up to 200 body cameras for staff to help combat anti-social behaviour on train and Dart services.

It is hoped workers will be kitted out before the end of this year and.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny says research shows the introduction of bodycams cuts down on the number of assaults.

Mr Kenny said he hopes the measure "will have a real effect and reduce the incidents that we see".

The cameras have gone out to tender, Mr Kenny added.