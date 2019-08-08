News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Rail collects more than €1.2m from fare dodgers in last 18 months

Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 11:18 AM

Irish Rail has collected more than €1.2m from fare dodgers in the last 18 months.

Rail bosses said in that time almost 20,000 people were caught out.

There have been calls that the revenue collected through these fines should be put towards paying for increased security on services.

But Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny says that would make no sense.

He said: "If you were actually funding someting as important as security measures exclusively from a pot of money that ultimately, in a perfect world, you'd like to get to zero - then that's not actually the right way to do it.

"We are increasing the funding for security measures, for security personel, for CCTV, for text alert for all those systems separate to that and separate to any variation that there might be in the pot of money that comes in for fare evasion."

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

