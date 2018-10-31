Irish Rail claim incidents on trains 'growing' after teenager stabbed

Update - 11.27am: Irish Rail has said last night's stabbing on a northern commuter train travelling out of Dublin was without precedent.

A teenager received non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest on the service between Killester and Harmonstown.

Another teenager, who is said to be known to the victim, was arrested shortly after 10pm at Killester Dart Station.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny says anti-social behaviour is a growing issue.

He said: "The vast majority of people do travel without any incident but we've seen it from our own staff reports and customer reports it has been growing in the last 18 months.

"We've increased our own private security roles and patrols by 35%, I would say last night's incident would be very shocking for us and for the people on board.

"We also liaise with the Gardaí, their response last night was excellent in terms of getting to the scene, in terms of making arrests."

Earlier: Gardaí make arrest after teenager stabbed on train

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a train in Dublin last night.

A teenager is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital after he received a stab wound to the chest.

The incident happened on a northbound service between Killester and Harmonstown.

A teenager was arrested shortly after 10pm at Killester Dart Station.

It appears that the victim and suspected offender were known to one another.

Services were suspended for a time between Clontarf and Howth Junction but are now back up and running.