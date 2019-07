Irish Rail is advising passengers that no drink will be allowed on board its Galway and Westport services out of Dublin on Monday morning and afternoon.

The trains also will not be selling alcohol from the catering trolleys.

The five services are expected to be busy with customers heading home after the Longitude festival.

The affected services are: 11:25, Heuston to Galway

12:15 Heuston to Westport

13:25 Heuston to Galway

14:45 Heuston to Westport

15:35 Heuston to Galway