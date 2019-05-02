Irish Rail announce disruptions to train and DART services this weekend

There will be disruptions to rail services over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers to check times before travel on all routes this weekend, including Monday, for changes to services.

Staff will be repairing tracks between Hazelhatch and Newbridge, and between Clongriffin and Malahide this Saturday and Sunday.

The rail operator will provide bus transfers on all Intercity trains to and from Heuston, and there will be no trains operating between Howth Junction and Malahide.

Service arrangements on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th May: Heuston routes:

Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Kerry: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge

Heuston to Galway/Westport/Ballina: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare

Heuston to Waterford: Bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Athy

Heuston to Kildare commuter services: Will operate between Heuston and Hazelhatch only

Customers on all Heuston routes and connecting services are advised to check times before travel

DART: No DART services will operate between Howth Junction and Malahide. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for affected areas.

DART: Howth to Bray/Greystones will operate to a normal schedule, with additional services between Howth and Howth Junction.

Northern Commuter: bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Malahide, with trains between Malahide and Drogheda/Dundalk, to a revised schedule

Belfast Enterprise: Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Drogheda, with trains between Drogheda and Belfast.

Bank holiday schedules can be found the journey planner online.

Irish Rail have apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

DART, and Dublin Commuter services will operate to a Sunday schedule on Bank Holiday Monday.