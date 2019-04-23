Irish Rail admits concern over anti-social behaviour on trains

Irish Rail has admitted that it is concerned by the rise in anti-social behaviour on trains.

New figures from the Times Ireland show incidents on the DART have almost doubled over the last two years.

Vandalism, assault and intimidation are some of train passengers' biggest complaints, according to the figures.

There have been similar trends on Galway and Sligo services to Dublin.

A total of 560 complaints were made to the company by passengers in 2018 over issues like vandalism, assault and theft - an increase from 350 the previous year.

Spokesperson for Irish Rail, Jane Cregan, said that most journeys are without incident.

Noone likes to see an upward trend like this, but I think it has to be taken into context of the number of passenger journeys we have with 9 million passenger journeys last year.

"So the vast majority of people who travel with us would travel without causing any harm or offence to anybody else and the vast majority of passenger journeys are peaceful."