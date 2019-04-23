NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Irish Rail admits concern over anti-social behaviour on trains

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Irish Rail has admitted that it is concerned by the rise in anti-social behaviour on trains.

New figures from the Times Ireland show incidents on the DART have almost doubled over the last two years.

Vandalism, assault and intimidation are some of train passengers' biggest complaints, according to the figures.

There have been similar trends on Galway and Sligo services to Dublin.

A total of 560 complaints were made to the company by passengers in 2018 over issues like vandalism, assault and theft - an increase from 350 the previous year.

Spokesperson for Irish Rail, Jane Cregan, said that most journeys are without incident.

Noone likes to see an upward trend like this, but I think it has to be taken into context of the number of passenger journeys we have with 9 million passenger journeys last year.

"So the vast majority of people who travel with us would travel without causing any harm or offence to anybody else and the vast majority of passenger journeys are peaceful."

READ MORE

Dublin garage robbed by man who threatened staff with syringe

More on this topic

Extra DARTs in operation ahead of Leinster game as some changes made to rail services

Video: Rail services affected after fire breaks out at Portarlington station

80 minute delays on trains leaving Heuston Station due to 'mechanical issues'

Disruption to Irish Rail services this weekend

KEYWORDS

Irish RailAnti-social BehaviourDARTPassengers

More in this Section

Number of learner drivers who have never sat test 'shocking', says CEO of RSA

New IRA: Dissident republican group linked with four murders

Delay in fighting Donegal gorse fire due to crews coming from 'all over the country' - Air Corps

Woman arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder as New IRA admits responsibility


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »