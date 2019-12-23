News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish prisoners saved €730k in pocket money this year

Irish prisoners saved €730k in pocket money this year
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 09:32 AM

Irish prisoners have saved up over €730,000 in pocket money this year.

Inmates are given a daily allowance to buy items from a tuck shop, however, unspent money is given to them upon their release.

€2.8m was gifted to prisoners last year, according to the Irish Daily Star, which was a 10%increase on 2017.

A total of 113 inmates are being given temporary release over Christmas, with some being granted up to seven nights at home with their families.

It is estimated up to 6,000 children will have a parent in prison this Christmas.

READ MORE

Better parenting support in prison could reduce re-offending, report suggests

More on this topic

Better parenting support in prison could reduce re-offending, report suggestsBetter parenting support in prison could reduce re-offending, report suggests

Up to 6,000 children will have a parent in prison this Christmas - reportUp to 6,000 children will have a parent in prison this Christmas - report

Prison officers' colour coding system necessary to prevent gangs meeting - Deputy General SecretaryPrison officers' colour coding system necessary to prevent gangs meeting - Deputy General Secretary

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »