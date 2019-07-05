Irish players win €1m and €500k in tonight's EuroMillions draw

One lucky EuroMillions player in Co Laois has won €1m.
The €1m prize was won in the Ireland-only raffle. The winning raffle ticket code is IGMS26203.
The winning ticket was sold at the Gala store on Stradbally Road in Portlaoise.
Meanwhile, a player in Kerry has scooped the €500k top prize on tonight’s EuroMillions Plus.
The numbers drawn were 6, 16, 27, 30, 49.
There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
