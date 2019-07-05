News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish players win €1m and €500k in tonight's EuroMillions draw

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 10:37 PM

One lucky EuroMillions player in Co Laois has won €1m.

The €1m prize was won in the Ireland-only raffle. The winning raffle ticket code is IGMS26203.

The winning ticket was sold at the Gala store on Stradbally Road in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, a player in Kerry has scooped the €500k top prize on tonight’s EuroMillions Plus.

The numbers drawn were 6, 16, 27, 30, 49.

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot.

Lotto Results: Friday, July 05, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 8
    • 13
    • 16
    • 27
    • 37


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 6
    • 22
    • 23
    • 32
    • 33
    • 20


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 32
    • 33
    • 34
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 16
    • 27
    • 33
    • 24


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €75,229,368

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 20
    • 34
    • 42
    • 6
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 16
    • 27
    • 30
    • 49

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

Cork Event Centre developer submits project redesign

More on this topic

Two Irish people scoop €500k in EuroMillions Plus

Two people in Cork and Louth €500,000 richer after EuroMillions draw

€44 million EuroMillions jackpot won by one ticket bought in UK

Dublin player scoops €500,000 prize in EuroMillions

EuroMillionsLottoTOPIC: EuroMillions winner

More in this Section

Judge wants Garda updates on attempts to find financial advisor accused of contempt

Dublin man pleads guilty to having sub-machine gun and three handguns

PSNI chief ordered to appoint independent probe into Glenanne Gang killings

‘Remorseless’ heroin dealer gets 17 years


Lifestyle

The rise and rise of Irish designer Richard Malone

Wish List: Products and experiences for summer

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »