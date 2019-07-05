Irish players win €1m and €500k in tonight's EuroMillions draw

One lucky EuroMillions player in Co Laois has won €1m.

The €1m prize was won in the Ireland-only raffle. The winning raffle ticket code is IGMS26203.

The winning ticket was sold at the Gala store on Stradbally Road in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, a player in Kerry has scooped the €500k top prize on tonight’s EuroMillions Plus.

The numbers drawn were 6, 16, 27, 30, 49.

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions jackpot.