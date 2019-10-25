Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

There was no winner in tonight's EuroMillions draw but an Irish player did match five numbers and one star, netting them over €400,000.
The €61m jackpot wasn't won but the Irish person was one of three to win €400,907.
The winning number were 34, 37, 39, 40, 50 and the lucky stars were 4 and 10.
Another Irish player won €56,025, while 74 people won €2,000 in the Ireland-only raffle.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 53,000 players in Ireland won prizes
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.