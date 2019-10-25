News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 09:27 PM

There was no winner in tonight's EuroMillions draw but an Irish player did match five numbers and one star, netting them over €400,000.

The €61m jackpot wasn't won but the Irish person was one of three to win €400,907.

The winning number were 34, 37, 39, 40, 50 and the lucky stars were 4 and 10.

Another Irish player won €56,025, while 74 people won €2,000 in the Ireland-only raffle.

Lotto Results: Friday, October 25, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 21
    • 36
    • 38


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 12
    • 23
    • 24
    • 32
    • 8


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €61,669,532

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot. In total, over 53,000 players in Ireland won prizes

    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 40
    • 50
    • 4
    • 10


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 18
    • 39
    • 41
    • 46


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 27
    • 30
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Fourth arrest over 39 migrants found dead in lorry as man from Northern Ireland detained at airport

