Irish player wins €400k in EuroMillions draw

There was no winner in tonight's EuroMillions draw but an Irish player did match five numbers and one star, netting them over €400,000.

The €61m jackpot wasn't won but the Irish person was one of three to win €400,907.

The winning number were 34, 37, 39, 40, 50 and the lucky stars were 4 and 10.

Another Irish player won €56,025, while 74 people won €2,000 in the Ireland-only raffle.