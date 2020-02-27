News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears
A man wearing a protective mask waits at the arrival hall in Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 05:18 PM

- Additional reporting by Eoin English

Pharmacies across the country are seeing a rush on sales of protective facemasks and antibacterial hand sanitiser as public fears over the coronavirus (Covid-19) grow.

The huge demand for the products comes as a professor of microbiology at Trinity College Dublin said it was inevitable that a case will arrive in Ireland.

A spokesperson for Boots said it sold out of facemasks in all of its stores and online due to the huge demand for the product but that it still had hand sanitiser in stock.

"We have seen an increase in sales of Boots Anti-Viral hand foam and hand sanitisers but we still have stock available in our warehouses for stores and online.  We are currently out of stock of surgical face masks in stores and online and are aware that there is a high demand from customers to purchase these masks," said the spokesperson.

READ MORE

HSE buys 1.7 million masks for staff and GP offices; Irish teen tested for Coronavirus

A spokesperson for CarePlus Pharmacy said stocks of hand sanitiser in its network of over 60 pharmacies nationwide are low and said there are issues with supply globally given the increased demand.

“We are continuing to engage with manufacturers with a view of re-stocking a range of hand sanitiser products as soon as possible, taking into account supply chain considerations that are outside of our control at this time,” they said.

A spokesperson for Hickeys Pharmacy said its pharmacies were experiencing "a huge demand" for the products and that arriving deliveries of extra stock are selling out quickly.

McCabes Pharmacy has also experienced a surge in demand in its stores for facemasks and hand sanitiser.

"We are experiencing stock shortages of both and this would be the same across all pharmacies. Hospitals and GP surgeries would have priority to be supplied with these items as they have a greater need. This means less stock is available to supply pharmacies," said a spokesperson.

Meath-based pharmacy supplier MedGuard has posted on its website that it currently has no stock of facemasks and is having "extreme difficulty" in getting more.

READ MORE

Spike in travel insurance as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe

More on this topic

Italy’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus testItaly’s Gagli and Molinari reinstated in Oman Open field after coronavirus test

HSE buys 1.7 million masks for staff and GP offices; Irish teen tested for CoronavirusHSE buys 1.7 million masks for staff and GP offices; Irish teen tested for Coronavirus

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom

NHS trust in UK urges staff to shave off beards in fight against coronavirusNHS trust in UK urges staff to shave off beards in fight against coronavirus


CoronavirusCovid 19TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom

Objections to plans for new hostel in the heart of Cork cityObjections to plans for new hostel in the heart of Cork city


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »