Irish people on two ships with confirmed cases of coronavirus

There are Irish people on two cruise ships where there are confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Simon Coveney has said.

The Tánaiste has said there are Irish people on a second ship off Cambodia that is being quarantined.

He also said that the number of Irish people on the ship off the coast of Japan is higher than initially thought.

Asked if there are more Irish nationals on board, Mr Coveney told Morning Ireland:

"There are. It's a small number though, and we're dealing with each individual case."

"There is a second cruise ship off Cambodia, we're working with Irish nationals on both of those ships to make sure they're safe," he added.