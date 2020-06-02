Irish people drank 24 million fewer pints in April 2020 compared to 2019

Twenty-four million fewer pints we consumed in Ireland in April of this year, compared with the same month in 2019.

New figures released today confirm that alcohol sales are down 35.6% in April 2019, following the closure of on trade due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Nielsen data, released by Drinks Ireland, provides figures on the sale of beer and cider as well as spirits in both on and off-trade.

There was however a 58% increase in the volume of beer and cider sold in off-licences, but sales were down overall due to the pubs being closed.

It is estimated that 60% of beer and cider sales are from pubs.

Spirits also saw a similar trend in sales with almost five million fewer measures of 35.5ml being sold in April.

There was a 24% increase in the amount of spirits in off-licences, but similar to beer and cider, there was a downturn in overall sales by around 13%.

Drinks Ireland said that the Covid-19 pandemic has "significantly impacted" Ireland's drinks industry.

"There has been a perception that people are drinking more as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, but these figures clearly show that this is not the case," said Patricia Callan, director of Drinks Ireland

“With pubs, restaurants and hotels closed and Government restrictions in place, there’s been not only a fall in the amount of alcohol consumed, but changes in the way people drink.

“Many people have taken part in a virtual drink with family or friends, but we’re also seeing an array of online wine and drink tastings, and cocktail making events. People are also enjoying a drink in the garden in the sun, or with dinner at home after work, allowing for a little bit of normality at this time.

Ms Callan added: “It’s important that people maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle at this time, and this includes not drinking to excess. "

[I]For more information on alcohol consumption during the Covid-19 crisis or for information about low-risk consumption guidelines visit DrinkAware.ie.