Irish passengers stuck in Fuerteventura overnight blame Ryanair 'overbooking'

Around 70 Irish people who have been stuck in Fuerteventura Airport, at the popular holiday destination in Spain, are hoping they can fly home today.

The holidaymakers were prevented from boarding a Ryanair flight to Dublin yesterday.

Many of them claim that the airline had overbooked their flight, but did not communicate this with them until it came time for boarding.

Passenger Jerry Flynn spoke of disorganisation at the gate.

"They announced the gate for the flight, and it was a mad rush of 200-plus people, running down through to try and get ahead of the queue.

"Some of us had a pink marker on our boarding passes, and were told to step to one side, then it got a bit hectic there for a while, people were getting angry.

"One woman had a panic attack, she didn't know what was going on, trying to get home"

Passengers were still at accommodation in Fuerteventura overnight, but are due to fly back this morning.

