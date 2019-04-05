Irish Olympian eager to share world record success with mother and sister who disappeared 45 years ago

An Irish World Record breaker has appealed for his mum and sister, who disappeared from his life over 45 years ago, to come forward so he can share his win with them.

Shane Healy from Ravensdale, Co. Louth, who represented Ireland in the 1996 Olympics became the new world record holder last month in the 1500m indoors for the over 50s, smashing the existing time set by American Sean Wade of 4.07 by two seconds.

Last week, the 50-year-old also won bronze in the 8k Masters World Cross Country Championships in Poland.

But the Olympian's joy is overshadowed by his heartbreak at not being able to trace his mum or his sister since they left when he was just four years old.

After that, Shane was placed into the infamous Goldenbridge Orphanage in Dublin and faced even more devastation when his beloved aunt who took him out on day trips died suddenly while he was waiting to be picked up by her.

Now Shane is desperate to meet his mum and sister just one more time to share his victories and tell them how much they were missed from his life.

"I was only four and we were living in Sandymount in Dublin at the time. There was a huge row in the house and mum was heading for the door when my sister Lorraine woke up with the screaming," he said.

"She grabbed Lorraine who was eight years old and left and I've never seen or heard from them since that night in 1974.

"I've tried to track them down over the years and made appeals but have had no joy. My relatives say they've never heard from either of them since 1974 as well. She knows how to contact us but she has never made approaches."

"My mum Maureen Agnes Kelly would be 81 now and my sister Lorraine would be 54. I firmly believe they are still alive and out there somewhere."

"Not a day goes by that I don't think of them."

"My mum brought me into this life as a healthy human being and I'd just like to say that no matter what happened, I'd still like to see them again."

After his mother left, Shane's dad had to go to England for work and placed little Shane in Goldenbridge Orphanage for nearly three years.

"It was tough. You learned to stick up for yourself fast. My aunt Noreen used to bring me out every second weekend with her fiance Stan and I used to look forward to those trips. She was like my substitute mum.

"One weekend I was waiting at the orphanage but she never came to collect me. I was about seven years old at the time. I found out that while showering, she got a brain haemorrhage and died at 37 years old."

His father came over to the funeral from the UK and then took Shane back to live with him and his new partner.

Shane Healy.

After a varied career hitchhiking around the world, Shane started running at the age of 22 after a dare and the dogged athlete eventually made the Olympic team, representing Ireland in the semi-finals of the 1500m event.

"If you have a dream and you have a talent - don't let it go to waste. Get out there and chase your dreams and never give up.

"My dream became a reality through pure determination, hard work and tenacity. I'm proud of who I am and what I have achieved but a real dream come true would be finding my lost mum and sister to share it with," he concluded.