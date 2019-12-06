News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish nurses among first to surgically implant device for stroke patients

By David Raleigh
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Two Irish advanced nurse practitioners (ANPs) are among the first nursing teams in the world to surgically implant a tiny device enabling stroke or faint patients to have their heart rate and rhythm monitored from their own homes.

Nora Cunningham and Sheila Ryan are among the first nurses qualified to conduct the procedure, which previously had to be performed by cardiologists on stroke or syncope (sudden temporary loss of consciousness) patients.

They spent most of the past two years researching and training, after they proposed that a nurse-led service could relieve pressures on cardiologists in the hospital’s busy cardiology department and significantly reduce wait times for patients in need of the implant.

With only one other cardiology nurse delivering the service in Ireland, Ms Ryan is the only syncope nurse in the country qualified to carry out the implantation, and Ms Cunningham is the world’s only stroke nurse qualified in the procedure.

The implantable loop recorder device provides data on a patient’s heart rate and rhythm over an extended period.

For the pioneering team, the important achievement is what their qualification can deliver for patients, as they are now showing how nurse-led teams can enhance patient experience and improve efficiency of delivery of care at UHL.

“It will facilitate a fantastic service for patients at UHL, and it represents the future for our health service through innovation and the passion for change," said Ms Cunningham.

None of this would have been possible without the tremendous support of Senior Nurse management and our Medical Consultants.

Ms Ryan said it was great to be able to play a key role in the journey of patients through the Limerick hospital.

The implanted device can monitor a patient’s heart rate and rhythm for up to three years, providing the most reliable picture of the health of patients who have experienced strokes or loss of consciousness.

Without this type of data, clinicians are unable to reliably determine the cause of a stroke or a loss of consciousness in patients. Therefore, extended monitoring enables the cause to be determined and treated effectively.

Patients using the device can contact the nursing team for advice if they experience symptoms, and, if an abnormal rhythm is detected, nurses will contact the patient to organise a management and treatment plan.

A UHL spokesman said: “Due to competing demands on cardiologists from within the busy cardiology department at UHL, patients were waiting for up to six months to have the implant procedure.

“Now, thanks to the breakthrough of establishing a nurse-led service within Stroke & Syncope, Nora and Sheila have significantly enhanced this particular aspect of the patient experience at UHL.

“Patients who require the service will have more timely access to it, as well as benefiting from the reassurances that come from treatment and care provided within their homes.”

