News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish nurse suspended for one year as court hears he sent naked image to patient while working in Australia

Irish nurse suspended for one year as court hears he sent naked image to patient while working in Australia
File image.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 05:28 PM

A nurse has had his registration here suspended for a year for professional misconduct while working at an Australian hospital, including sending a patient an MMS message containing a private and/or naked image on his mobile phone.

The president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, confirmed sanctions sought by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) against Edward Christopher Keegan, aged in his fifties, with an address at Castleglen, Donacarney, Co Meath, who is registered on the general nursing register here.

The judge made orders suspending Mr Keegan's registration for a year and attaching two conditions to his re-registering.

These require him to complete a return to nursing course and sign a declaration he has read and understood the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for Nurses and Midwives and the Guidance to Nurses and Midwives on Social Media and Social Networking.

The NMBI considered those sanctions appropriate based on the seriousness of Mr Keegan's actions and taking into account "frank admissions" he had made, his expressions of remorse, the insight shown by him and the difficulties he said he experienced in the Australian hospital unit in question.

A Fitness to Practice Committee of the NMBI held an inquiry after the Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales in Australia notified the NMBI in 2016 that Mr Keegan's registration had been suspended there following allegations of "inappropriate contact" with a patient on dates in September 2013.

Mr Keegan, who voluntarily withdrew his name from the New South Wales nursing register in 2015, did not participate in the FTP inquiry and was not represented.

Earlier this year, the FTP inquiry found that Mr Keegan, while employed at the Drug Health Services Inpatient Treatment Unit at Concord Repatriation General Hospital, New South Wales, around September 5 or 6, 2013, looked at one or more private and/or naked image(s) on his mobile phone while in the nurses station at the unit and left his phone unattended on the desk in the nurses' station with a private and/or naked image on the screen.

It also found that, on September 6 and/or September 7, 2013, he failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with a patient in that he sent a text message to the patient, accepted a phone call from the patient and/or sent a multimedia message via mobile phone to the patient containing a private and/or naked image.

It also found he failed to report, adequately or at all, the allegations to his manager and/or the hospital authorities.

The NMBI agreed with the FTP committee those findings amounted to professional misconduct on the basis of a serious falling short of the standard of conduct expected of nurses.

In relation to Mr Keegan's sending a private and/or naked image to the patient, it found that was "infamous and disgraceful" conduct in a professional respect.

Mr Keegan did not appeal the FTPC findings or the proposed sanction and was not in court on Monday.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Kelly said he saw no reason not to confirm the proposed sanction.

If the Board had decided on a more serious sanction, neither would he have interfered with that having regard to the limited function of the High Court in such matters, he said.

The NMBI has primary responsibility for ensuring the maintenance of standards and of public confidence in the nursing profession, he said.

READ MORE

Gardaí failed to follow up on 1989 claim from man who admitted doing 'wrong' to nephew, court hears

More on this topic

Opportunistic robber who used nail clippers to rob cash-in-transit driver of box containing €25k is jailedOpportunistic robber who used nail clippers to rob cash-in-transit driver of box containing €25k is jailed

Man, 63, who admitted raping 'vulnerable' woman jailed for five yearsMan, 63, who admitted raping 'vulnerable' woman jailed for five years

Woman possibly under deadly attack from boyfriend when killing occurred, judge hearsWoman possibly under deadly attack from boyfriend when killing occurred, judge hears

Gardaí failed to follow up on 1989 claim from man who admitted doing 'wrong' to nephew, court hearsGardaí failed to follow up on 1989 claim from man who admitted doing 'wrong' to nephew, court hears

CourtCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Canning HSE award less than legal costsCanning HSE award less than legal costs

Varadkar ‘cosying up’ with potential coalition partnersVaradkar ‘cosying up’ with potential coalition partners

TDs question rural broadband timelineTDs question rural broadband timeline

Sandwich board licence to cost €630 a yearSandwich board licence to cost €630 a year


Lifestyle

The rain definitely played spoilsport when Mary and David O’Keeffe were married in St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra nearly four decades ago. Despite exchanging vows in a church located in one of the most photogenic locations imaginable, you’d never guess it from their wedding album which is filled with indoor shots only.Wedding of the week: ‘They treated us like royalty’

My boyfriend and I get on really well and have a great relationship in general. But he’s become more and more lazy with sex. He lies there and expects me to do all the work.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: My boyfriend has become lazy about sex

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »