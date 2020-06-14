News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish MEPs call on EU to investigate if European arms exports were used during Black Lives Matter protest

Irish MEPs call on EU to investigate if European arms exports were used during Black Lives Matter protest
A Black Lives Matter in Cork last weekend was attended by an estimated crowd of 1,500 people. Picture: Andy Gibson
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 07:45 AM

A group of Fine Gael MEPs are calling on the EU's High Representative on Foreign Affairs to investigate if EU arms exports have been used against US civilians.

Mairead McGuinness, Seán Kelly, Frances Fitzgerald, Deirdre Clune and Maria Walsh also asked Josep Borrell to condemn the excessive use of force on US citizens.

The joint letter comes in response to a wave of Black Lives Matter protest worldwide, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police in Minneapolis last month.

In it, the signatories calls on Representative Borrell to suspend any EU arms exports to the US if it were found they were being used against civilians.

Many EU member states, currently export weapons or dual-use items to arm countries like Saudi Arabia who are responsible for widespread human rights abuses.

Ireland has also exported goods used in conflict to Saudi.

The value of Irish exports of military equipment stood at €37.3m in 2018, with almost two-thirds of all military components, software and technology being sold to the US.

The European Parliament is set to debate the ongoing situation in the US next week.

READ MORE

Government formation: Parties move step closer to deal after mammoth 19-hour talks overnight

More on this topic

Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black manAtlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of black man

Clodagh Finn: Why do GAA clubs still honour pro-slavery John Mitchel?Clodagh Finn: Why do GAA clubs still honour pro-slavery John Mitchel?

Police ordered to stop using tear gas at protests in SeattlePolice ordered to stop using tear gas at protests in Seattle

French police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd deathFrench police protest against ban on chokeholds after George Floyd death

TOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

Three arrested in connection with armed hijacking and robbery in LimerickThree arrested in connection with armed hijacking and robbery in Limerick

No winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9mNo winner of Lotto jackpot worth €5.9m

Two Limerick men seriously injured in 'unprovoked attack' with bayonet in FranceTwo Limerick men seriously injured in 'unprovoked attack' with bayonet in France

Five more coronavirus deaths and 46 additional cases confirmedFive more coronavirus deaths and 46 additional cases confirmed


Lifestyle

The daring heist that was Britain’s biggest robbery is recalled in the sale of a rare £1 million Treasury bill at Dix Noonan Webb in London on June 24.An infamous heist: Antique sale recalls Britain's biggest robbery

There are oriental rugs, antique furniture, jewellery and a variety of collectibles at the sale at Hegarty’s in Bandon tomorrow afternoon at 3pm.From Bandon to London: Covetable collectibles and artworks

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Barbara Paldus was returning to the US from a business trip when she came across Irish skincare brand, Bia Beauty, at Cork Airport.The little Irish beauty brand that went global - inside the Cork HQ of Codex

Ten UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 tell us why they decided to study for a career in the health sector and what they hope the future will bring.Tomorrow's world: UCC medical and nursing students born in 2000 on why they chose their career

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »