Irish Medical Organisation sets 21-day deadline to avoid ballot for industrial action

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 08:01 PM

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has warned it may ballot for industrial action.

That's if the Government doesn't come with proposals to reverse the consultant recruitment crisis within 21 days.

The IMO has issued the warning after it met Department of Health, HSE, and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials.

It says "regrettably the Government failed to put forward any proposals to address the crisis in consultant recruitment".

