Irish man on Europol’s most wanted list

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:08 PM

An Irish man is among the most wanted list by the European Union’s crime Agency Europol for drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

Europol has launched a campaign showing its “most wanted” people accused or convicted of serious and organised crimes.

Irish national James Kelly, 57, who is wanted in the United Kingdom for drugs trafficking is among those listed.

Kelly is wanted by the UK’s National Crime Agency on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and two offences of conspiracy to import Class A drugs.

His current status is listed as “on the run” and an investigation is ongoing. 

Of the 21 fugitives featured on the Europol Crime Has No Gender site, 18 are women and three are men.

