Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish man due in Australian court in connection with incident on plane

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 10:03 AM

A 25-year-old Irish man is due in court in Sydney today over a disturbance on a US flight.

A statement from the Australian Federal Police said the man reportedly assaulted a flight attendant when travelling from Los Angelas to Sydney on October 10.

It is alleged that he approached the cockpit door during the flight and refused to obey cabin crew instructions to return to his seat.

He is said to have behaved in "a disruptive manner" and assaulted one of the flight attendants.

The cabin crew then initiated flight security procedures and the man was restrained for the remainder of the flight.

The man lives in Australia on a temporary working visa.

AFP Airport Police Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Simone O’Mahony, said: “This alleged behaviour has no place in our aviation system and, while there was no significant delay or personal harm caused on this occasion, it should still serve as a warning to others; if you risk the safety of your fellow passengers, you risk facing significant penalties.”


KEYWORDS

CrimeflightAustraliaIrelandcourt

Related Articles

Man who abducted Spanish student and raped her repeatedly gets 14 years

Irish woman who stabbed fiance to death had previous conviction for wounding him, court hears

Man due to be sentenced for raping Spanish student in Dublin

Accused ‘sought portal to escape demons’

More in this Section

Dublin Fire Brigade responds to hundreds of fire-related calls

Psychoactive drugs not being detected in Northern Ireland's prisons, watchdog says

Record 9,055 patients on trolleys in October

The Lotto results are in...


Breaking Stories

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Are you aware of these 5 subtle symptoms?

International Stout Day: 7 things you need to know about this dark beer

‘Midaxi’ skirts are big news for autumn – here’s how to style this tricky trend

Destination style: 3 expert takes on the nomadic decor trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »