Irish man dies in crash involving two trucks in Australia

By Sarah Slater
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 01:43 PM

An Irish man has died in a crash in Australia.

Seamus Walsh, aged 38, originally from Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny, was killed when his truck collided with another on a highway in New South Wales late last night, Irish time.

Mr Walsh has been living in Australia for several years with his young family.

Locals in his native Kilcready were shocked to learn the news of his death this morning.

Details of the fatal crash are still emerging.

Local Fianna Fail TD Bobby Alyward who knows the family said: “It’s very sad news for a local family and everyone is very shocked on hearing (what has happened).

“I just spoke to Rena this morning and she is devastated. (Our thoughts) are with his family parents, Pat, Rena, Liam and Claire.”

According to Mirage News and Australian broadcaster, Abc, investigations are underway following the fatal truck crash on the state’s Mid North Coast overnight.

About midnight, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, south of Nabiac, near Forster, following reports two B-doubles travelling northbound had collided.

One of the drivers died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The second driver was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene and with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision that may assist the investigation, is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or online. Information is treated in strict confidence.

