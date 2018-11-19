Update 2.07pm: The FAI has said they are "deeply saddened" to learn of an Irish fan who died in Copenhagen on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was confirmed dead after being found in water at Havnegade in the Danish capital.

The organisation says it has expressed condolences to the man's family and said that Ireland players will wear black armbands in respect of the fan during tonight's Nations League clash with Denmark.

They added that: "An official request has been submitted to UEFA, by the FAI, to hold a minute’s silence before kick-off in tonight's game in Aarhus."

An Irish man has died after being found in water at Havnegade, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A spokesperson for Copenhagen Police confirmed that the man, 30, was found on Sunday morning and said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Copenhagen Police confirmed on their Twitter page that there was "a lifeless man in the water".

They added that the man was found at around 10.30am yesterday and he was brought to hospital after being rescued.

The police force later stated that he was identified as a tourist and that police were "working to determine the course of events".

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said:

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on the details of individuals cases, however, we can confirm we are providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in Copenhagen."

Media reports suggest the man had travelled to Copenhagen for Ireland's Nations League clash with Denmark this evening.