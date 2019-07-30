News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish man arrested on flight to Dublin following serious crash in Sydney

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:44 AM

A young Irish man has been arrested boarding a flight from Australia to Dublin following a serious crash which has left two other Irishmen with serious injuries in hospital.

The injured 22-year-old, understood to be from Co Donegal, was arrested yesterday on board a plane about to take off from Sydney Airport.

It follows an incident in the Sydney suburb of Chifley on Saturday last when a car crashed into a parked van in the early hours of the morning.

Eye-witnesses said a Mazda 323 car travelling at speed crashed into a parked Toyota Hiace van leaving two men trapped in the car.

CCTV footage showed the driver of the car jumping out of the wreckage, surveying the scene before fleeing on foot.

One of his passengers also fled on foot a short time later.

Emergency services including police and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene a short time later.

It took the rescue services more than an hour to free the two men following the crash in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

One of the men, a 25-year-old was left unconscious having suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to St George's Hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

The other trapped passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

New South Wales police launched an immediate search for the driver and the passenger.

And last night they confirmed that the man they believe to be the suspected driver had been arrested and taken into custody.

The man was arrested at 9pm on Monday evening Australian time.

A police spokesman confirmed "Officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit commenced inquiries and about 9pm last night (Monday, July 29), a 22-year-old man was arrested at Sydney Airport on board a flight to Dublin.

"He was taken to hospital under police guard, for treatment to injuries sustained during the crash.

"Charges are expected to be laid upon his release from hospital.

"Inquiries continue to locate the fourth occupant."

