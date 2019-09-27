News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish man, 20s, drowns following freak swimming accident in Spain

Part of the Camino walk. File image
By Olivia Kelleher
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 03:10 PM

An Irish man in his 20s has drowned following a freak swimming accident in Spain.

The drowning occurred late last night in a resort in Northern Spain.

The man was on the Camino trek to Santiago de Compostela with friends when tragedy struck.

It is understood the man went for a swim to unwind having been walking in the sun all day. He experienced difficulty in the water and was found unresponsive a short time later.

Valiant efforts were made to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

His body was removed to a local hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will extend its support to the family and assist with the repatriation of the body.

