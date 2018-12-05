NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Update: Irish lecturer stabbed to death in Paris named; alleged attacker a former student

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 07:00 PM

Update 7pm: An Irish man has been stabbed to death in Paris.

The 66-year-old teacher was attacked outside the Léonard de Vinci University where he worked.

He has been named by the college as John Dowling, who had been working there for nearly 20 years.

A man was arrested at the scene of the stabbing.

The university has confirmed the alleged attacker was a former student at the college.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Police at the scene. Picture: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier: An Irish lecturer has been stabbed to death in Paris by a former student, according to media reports.

Paris Match reports that the Irish man was stabbed at the Léonard de Vinci university campus.

It is reported that the 66-year-old had been teaching English in France for the last 20 years.

Le Parisien reports that he was stabbed by a Pakistani national who has since been arrested.

The same paper reports that the alleged attacker was admitted to the university in 2016 but expelled the following year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

More to follow...


KEYWORDS

ParisLecturer

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »