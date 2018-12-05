Update: Irish lecturer stabbed to death in Paris named; alleged attacker a former student

Update 7pm: An Irish man has been stabbed to death in Paris.

The 66-year-old teacher was attacked outside the Léonard de Vinci University where he worked.

He has been named by the college as John Dowling, who had been working there for nearly 20 years.

A man was arrested at the scene of the stabbing.

The university has confirmed the alleged attacker was a former student at the college.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Police at the scene. Picture: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

