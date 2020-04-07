Irish Hospice Foundation announces new online info hub on funerals and grieving during Covid-19

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) has today announced the launch of a new Care and Inform online hub, which will provide accurate information around funerals and grieving during the Covid-19 crisis.

Due to the social-distancing measures implemented as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, groups of people cannot currently gather in one location in large groups for funerals, and those who are grieving cannot therefore receive the company of people who wish to extend their condolences.

The new online resource, which is now available at hospicefoundation.ie, will provide relevant and up-to-date information on end-of-life and bereavement care.

The hub, will be continually updated going forward, is supported by the HSE and is in line with the latest HSE and Government guidance.

The IHF Care & Inform hub resource includes information on:

Funeral planning during this current health crisis

Advice for the immediate family on arranging funerals (both Covid-19 and non Covid-19)

Ideas for friends and family, who would in normal circumstances have supported them by attending funerals or wakes, on how they can support the bereaved.

The grieving process in these exceptional times

Acknowledging and coping with grief of a Covid-19 death

Supporting individuals who are grieving during this period of physical isolation.

In the case of Covid-19 deaths the hub will address some of the particular aspects including not being able to be with a loved one while they were dying, and the impact of measures taken to avoid infection

Resources on how friends and family can help people who are grieving – this also includes specific resources for supporting children and young people.

The IHF Care and Inform hub hopes to provide the information needed for conversations about dying and bereavement during the current exceptional circumstances.

Speaking about the IHF Care & Inform series, Irish Hospice Foundation CEO Sharon Foley said: “This is a very overwhelming and upsetting time for us all, but for those facing death and grieving it is particularly difficult.

"The Covid-19 restrictions on physical distancing and cocooning mean our traditional ways of grieving and showing our respects are no longer possible.

"We hope this new information hub will provide clear information for people so they can support themselves and others as we try and find new ways to navigate grief and loss in this uncertain time .”

The IHF is also developing a bereavement telephone helpline, which will be launched by Tuesday April 21.

For more information on the hub, visit hospicefoundation.ie

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: