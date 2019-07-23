News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish holidaymakers warned to take care as European temperatures to soar up to 40C

Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 11:13 AM

Irish holidaymakers are being advised to avoid the dangers of being out in the hot weather as temperatures across Europe soar this week.

The high temperatures are thought to last just a few days and are expected to affect France as well as parts of Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

In Paris, temperatures hit 30C yesterday but are expected to go close to 40C by Thursday,

This Tuesday lunchtime, temperatures hit 26C in Amsterdam, 28C in Luxembourg and 29C in Brussels.

Other parts of France such as Bordeaux and Cannes have temperatures reaching 32C this afternoon.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has issued advice to Irish holidaymakers travelling to the continent this week.

“Our members are advising holidaymakers staying in affected areas to stay hydrated throughout their stay and to avoid direct sunlight during the hottest periods of the day," said Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA.

"We are encouraging all travellers to follow the advice of the local authorities which are implementing measures to tackle the extreme heat.”

The ITAA represents Ireland's travel industry including 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners.

IrishHigh TemperaturesEuropeHolidaysTOPIC: Weather

