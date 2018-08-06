Irish hockey players did not have to pay €550 levy

Sport Ireland ensured that the Irish women’s hockey players did not each have to pay a €550 levy to represent their country in the World Cup games.

The sports’ development body’s chief executive, John Treacy, said no member had to pay the levy to take part in the 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil.

The levy had been introduced by the governing body, and members of the hockey team would have paid the levy before Rio 2016.

“Sport Ireland has moved to make sure a levy is not paid,” he said on RTÉ radio yesterday. “This is something that we are trying to get the national governing body to move away from.”

Mr Treacy said they had a similar issue with the Paralympic Games, some years ago, when athletes were raising funds themselves, while trying to compete.

“We got the funding up to a level where that didn’t happen any more. We wanted to ensure that those athletes did not have to be out raising funds.”

President Higgins has offered his “warmest congratulations to the Irish women‘ s hockey team on their historic achievement of winning the silver medal at the World Cup.” Full statement: pic.twitter.com/hCcpDaeMue — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 5, 2018

Mr Treacy said that the women’s hockey squad did extraordinarily well in terms of funding.

They got €520,000 in high-performance funding and an additional €60,000 for both World Cup campaigns. There was an additional €45,000 for the provision of a range of supports, plus co-funding of €260,000.

However, Sport Ireland was limited in what it could do with an annual budget of €10m.

“We would love to be giving them more,” said Mr Treacy.

The Government’s National Policy on Sport, launched last month, promises a doubling in the current level of spending on sport over the next decade — from €110m to €220m. There is also an undertaking to raise funding of high-performance sport to the level of comparator nations, with New Zealand as a standard.

FT: Ireland 0 - 6 Netherlands. Well done to the world number 1’s. We couldn’t be prouder of the #greenarmy, making history and winning a World Cup silver medal!!!! Keep watching folks, we’ve got a medal presentation to attend pic.twitter.com/RyLqbsbbPm — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 5, 2018

“Our athletes are disadvantaged. If you look at New Zealand, they put in four times the amount of investment that Ireland does, in terms of high-performance sport,” said Mr Treacy.

He pointed out that funding for high-performance sport had not increased since 2007.