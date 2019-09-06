News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Heart Foundation 'dismayed' after planning permission granted to fast-food restaurant near school

Irish Heart Foundation 'dismayed' after planning permission granted to fast-food restaurant near school
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 06:01 PM

The Irish Heart Foundation says it's "dismayed" after planning permission was granted for a fast-food restaurant near a primary school in North Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal from the charity against the drive-thru outlet proposed for Skerries.

Head of Advocacy at the Irish Heart Foundation Chris Macey is calling on the Government to address the issue of fast-food restaurants opening near schools.

“75% of Irish schools have at least one and 30% have at least five fast food outlets within a kilometre of their gates. It’s clear that many junk food restaurant chains deliberately cluster around schools to boost business.

“An Bord Pleanála says in its ruling that careful consideration was given to the ‘appropriateness and location’ of this outlet to local schools.

“We don’t accept that – the proliferation of these restaurants close to locations where children live, learn and play is helping to drive our child obesity crisis and has to be urgently stopped.”

He's says 'no fry zone' legislation should be introduced to prevent planning permission for new hot food takeaways within one kilometre of primary and secondary schools.

“This is a measure that is evidence-based, supported by the public, cost-free, and, in association with other important measures, will help reduce overweight and obesity among our children,” said Mr Macey.

“So if policymakers won’t even do this, you’d have to ask what do they have the stomach for in protecting children’s health in the midst of Ireland’s obesity crisis.”

READ MORE

Infant airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Limerick crash

More on this topic

Study concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesityStudy concludes taxing snacks more effective at reducing obesity

Weighty issues: Appetite for appsWeighty issues: Appetite for apps

Children more likely to be overweight if mothers smoke, study findsChildren more likely to be overweight if mothers smoke, study finds

Almost 350 children treated for obesity in two yearsAlmost 350 children treated for obesity in two years

TOPIC: Obesity

More in this Section

Marine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowningMarine safety experts warn of dangers of modifying boats after drowning

Christian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisationChristian Brothers to pay outstanding €6.8m to redress organisation

Funeral of Nora Quoirin to be held in BelfastFuneral of Nora Quoirin to be held in Belfast

'Too easy to lie back and do nothing': Father of Irish doctor killed in Air France crash to appeal court decision'Too easy to lie back and do nothing': Father of Irish doctor killed in Air France crash to appeal court decision


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »