News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Irish Government stockpiling PPE for the future

Irish Government stockpiling PPE for the future
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 10:27 AM

The government is stockpiling PPE for the future, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted.

There was no guarantee that there would not be a second wave of Covid-19 or of another virus, so it is important to be prepared, he told RTÉ’s 2FM.

The campaign for the flu vaccine will also be “stepped up” he added with a particular emphasis on health care workers and care workers.

“We will be encouraging them to get the flu jab.”

The Taoiseach has also confirmed the government is working on plans to bring forward the reopening of hairdressers.

Under the current roadmap, salons aren't due to reopen until July 20 but this could be fast tracked.

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar says Phases Three and Four are currently under review and are subject to change.

This means hairdressers, pubs, gyms could reopen sooner than scheduled.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

READ MORE

Information campaign on face masks to be stepped up – Taoiseach

More on this topic

Businesses reopened in Phase One experiencing less than half usual activity levelsBusinesses reopened in Phase One experiencing less than half usual activity levels

Gardaí still have 'full suite' of powers despite lapse in Covid legislationGardaí still have 'full suite' of powers despite lapse in Covid legislation

Information campaign on face masks to be stepped up – TaoiseachInformation campaign on face masks to be stepped up – Taoiseach

Public asked not to visit Shannon Airport as world's largest aircraft delivers PPEPublic asked not to visit Shannon Airport as world's largest aircraft delivers PPE


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up