Irish Government stockpiling PPE for the future

The government is stockpiling PPE for the future, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted.

There was no guarantee that there would not be a second wave of Covid-19 or of another virus, so it is important to be prepared, he told RTÉ’s 2FM.

The campaign for the flu vaccine will also be “stepped up” he added with a particular emphasis on health care workers and care workers.

“We will be encouraging them to get the flu jab.”

The Taoiseach has also confirmed the government is working on plans to bring forward the reopening of hairdressers.

Under the current roadmap, salons aren't due to reopen until July 20 but this could be fast tracked.

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar says Phases Three and Four are currently under review and are subject to change.

This means hairdressers, pubs, gyms could reopen sooner than scheduled.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk