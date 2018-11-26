Home»ireland

Irish Government still planning for hard Brexit

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:10 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

The Government is continuing to plan for a hard Brexit despite the EU’s endorsement of a withdrawal deal for Britain.

European leaders signed off on the draft withdrawal agreement at a special summit in Brussels yesterday morning, but the deal will now have to go before the British parliament where it faces significant opposition.

Prime minister Theresa May stressed that the deal is in the best interests of the British people, as it would take back control of their borders and “end free movement of people for once and for all”.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the best option would be for the UK to stay in the EU but he said this agreement is the “next best outcome”.

Mr Varadkar warned that the withdrawal agreement is the only deal on the table, stating that “there isn’t a plan B”.

Asked whether EU leaders had discussed what they would do if the vote in the House of Commons fails, Mr Varadkar said the EU 27 had made a “conscious decision” not to discuss what may happen in such a scenario.

Hitting out at Brexiteers, he said it is “becoming obvious that those who are opposed to this deal don’t agree among themselves”.

He said that as the date of the House of Commons vote draws closer, more MPs will move to support it.

“As time goes on, as we get closer to the vote, it is going to become more and more obvious that the alternative to this deal is a no-deal scenario,” said Mr Varadkar.

He said he “understands” the DUP, which has said it will not be voting in favour of the deal, but that the agreement is “very much in line” with the principals of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We all accept that because of Northern Ireland’s unique history and unique geography, it has special arrangements that on occasion are a little bit different from the UK,” said Mr Varadkar.

READ MORE: May’s day in Europe means one Brexit fight is over as another begins

“So I don’t think that having a special arrangement relating to market regulations on industrial goods is fundamentally different from the special arrangements that exist already, it’s very much in line with the kind of arrangements that exist already.”

Mr Varadkar confirmed that as well as preparing for an orderly exit, the Government is still planning for a hard Brexit.

He said: “Then there is also a secondary set of planning which is for a no-deal scenario, even though we are closer to a deal today than we were a couple of weeks ago we still have to continue planning for the possibility of a no deal.”

Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers said the ball is now in Ms May’s court, adding that, given the arithmetic of the House of Commons, she needs Labour votes, but at the moment she does not have them.

“We are not at the end of this process, we are at the beginning,” Ms Chambers told RTÉ. “If we don’t get this deal through the House of Commons, if we are unsuccessful, then we are into a vulnerable and precarious situation in terms of where the backstop is, it’s not there.”


KEYWORDS

Brexit

Related Articles

May’s day in Europe means one Brexit fight is over as another begins

Despite sign-off, we are a long way off Brexit lift off

Spain signals a new push over Gibraltar

Irish government leaving citizens in NI behind with no Euro votes – Sinn Fein

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help finding woman, 25, missing in Cork

Motorcyclist dies in Meath crash

Watch: Gardaí investigating Glanmire brawl in which wheel iron and hammer used as weapons

Irish government leaving citizens in NI behind with no Euro votes – Sinn Fein


Lifestyle

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

The sea is dead apart from exclusive corners of the oceans

Crayfish threatened by plague

Texas three-piece return to Ireland with their modern country status still intact

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »