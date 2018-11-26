Irish Government still planning for hard Brexit

The Government is continuing to plan for a hard Brexit despite the EU’s endorsement of a withdrawal deal for Britain.

European leaders signed off on the draft withdrawal agreement at a special summit in Brussels yesterday morning, but the deal will now have to go before the British parliament where it faces significant opposition.

Prime minister Theresa May stressed that the deal is in the best interests of the British people, as it would take back control of their borders and “end free movement of people for once and for all”.

'We've got the best deal available, it's the only possible deal' @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/erU5LJEpPm— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 25, 2018

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the best option would be for the UK to stay in the EU but he said this agreement is the “next best outcome”.

Mr Varadkar warned that the withdrawal agreement is the only deal on the table, stating that “there isn’t a plan B”.

Asked whether EU leaders had discussed what they would do if the vote in the House of Commons fails, Mr Varadkar said the EU 27 had made a “conscious decision” not to discuss what may happen in such a scenario.

Hitting out at Brexiteers, he said it is “becoming obvious that those who are opposed to this deal don’t agree among themselves”.

He said that as the date of the House of Commons vote draws closer, more MPs will move to support it.

“As time goes on, as we get closer to the vote, it is going to become more and more obvious that the alternative to this deal is a no-deal scenario,” said Mr Varadkar.

'What's on the table is the only deal that's on the table' @campaignforleo pic.twitter.com/KUhWThM3HA— RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 25, 2018

He said he “understands” the DUP, which has said it will not be voting in favour of the deal, but that the agreement is “very much in line” with the principals of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We all accept that because of Northern Ireland’s unique history and unique geography, it has special arrangements that on occasion are a little bit different from the UK,” said Mr Varadkar.

“So I don’t think that having a special arrangement relating to market regulations on industrial goods is fundamentally different from the special arrangements that exist already, it’s very much in line with the kind of arrangements that exist already.”

Mr Varadkar confirmed that as well as preparing for an orderly exit, the Government is still planning for a hard Brexit.

He said: “Then there is also a secondary set of planning which is for a no-deal scenario, even though we are closer to a deal today than we were a couple of weeks ago we still have to continue planning for the possibility of a no deal.”

Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers said the ball is now in Ms May’s court, adding that, given the arithmetic of the House of Commons, she needs Labour votes, but at the moment she does not have them.

“We are not at the end of this process, we are at the beginning,” Ms Chambers told RTÉ. “If we don’t get this deal through the House of Commons, if we are unsuccessful, then we are into a vulnerable and precarious situation in terms of where the backstop is, it’s not there.”