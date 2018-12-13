Irish flights among most delayed

Nine Irish flight routes have been named among the most disrupted flights in Europe — but the UK and Italy have the worst air record. The new study of global flight data through 2018 by AirHelp ranks the 50 most disrupted flight paths in Europe.

Travellers heading to Dublin from Eindhoven and from the John Paul II International Airport Krakow–Balice are among the top 10 most delayed air passengers. Just over two-thirds of these passengers arriving to Dublin from the Dutch and Polish cities were delayed more than 15 minutes or had their flights cancelled.

The Eindhoven to Dublin route, which ranks at No 7 on the table, is the most disrupted Irish flight with 67% of passengers experiencing delay or cancellation. The flights from Krakow’s John Paul II – Balice to Dublin was ranked No 9 with 66% of flights being disrupted, while the Cote d’Azur to Dublin was in 24th place with 61% of flights disrupted.

Cork Airport, Shannon Airport and Belfast International Airport all had one entry on the list while Dublin outbound or inbound flights were named six times.

“This year, we’ve seen the worst European flight disruptions on record,” said Paloma Salmeron, air passenger rights expert at Airhelp.

With a growing number of delayed and cancelled flights, European air passengers are enduring a rising tide of travel misery.

“We urge affected passengers to check whether they are entitled to financial compensation.”

Airhelp classed the flights on the percentage of flights cancelled or delayed over 15 minutes from January to October.