News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Irish Farmers Association criticise European Commission's €80m agri-food package

Irish Farmers Association criticise European Commission's €80m agri-food package
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 04:46 PM

The European Commission has announced an €80m package of measures to support the agri-food sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include private storage aid for some dairy and meat products while demand remains low.

The scheme will also allow products to be temporarily withdrawn from the market for up to six months.

The EU's Agriculture Commissioner says he's confident the measures will relieve markets and lead to rapid results.

The Irish Farmers Association has criticised the package as being "completely inadequate" while the ICMSA says each farmer will only benefit by around €8 each.

"While the Aids to Private Storage (APS) Scheme is an acknowledgement of the problems facing the sector, the funding won't be sufficient," IFA president Tim Cullinan told RTÉ.

"I am concerned that the EU Commission appears to be taking agriculture and the food supply chain for granted."

READ MORE

Donohoe: Review of Covid-19 support payments after 12 weeks with potential for 'tapering'

More on this topic

Coronavirus: 49 more deaths and over 600 new cases announcedCoronavirus: 49 more deaths and over 600 new cases announced

Coronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork physio takes classes online to support Parkinson's sufferersCoronavirus Solidarity Diary: Cork physio takes classes online to support Parkinson's sufferers

Taoiseach announces paid leave for partners of healthcare workersTaoiseach announces paid leave for partners of healthcare workers

Gardaí stop driver with 'homemade insurance disk' during Limerick searchGardaí stop driver with 'homemade insurance disk' during Limerick search


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up