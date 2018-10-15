Irish Examiner shortlisted for six NewsBrands Journalism Awards

The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted in six categories for NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2018.

The awards span areas including News Analysis & Reporting, Campaigning Journalism, Politics, Features, Showbiz, Sport, Business, Investigative Journalism, Digital Excellence, and more.

More than 1,200 entries were submitted across 26 categories, with all category winners eligible for the Journalist of the Year crown, won by Irish Examiner columnist Mick Clifford in 2016.

The Irish Examiner has been nominated in the Campaigning Journalism category for its Illegal Adoption coverage.

It was shortlisted for Front Page and Headline of the Year for its Collateral Damage lead on the Disclosures Tribunal and for its headline 'One Billboard Outside Abbeydorney'.

Alison O’Connor was shortlisted for Political Journalist of the Year, Cathal Dennehy for Sports Story of the Year, and John Fogarty for Sports Writer of the Year in the Broadsheet category.

The full Shortlist can be viewed here.

The awards ceremony will take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on November 15.

The overall winners will be chosen by an independent judging panel, presided over by chairman of the judging panel, Jerry Kennelly.

Other judges include former editor of the Irish Examiner Tim Vaughan, former Irish Times editor Geraldine Kennedy, group editor of the Connacht Tribune Dave O’Connell, Jane Suiter, Director of the Institute for Future Media and Journalism (FuJo), and Willie Kealy, former deputy editor of the Sunday Independent.

The full list of judges can be viewed here.

Commenting on the awards shortlist, NewsBrands Ireland Chairman Vincent Crowley said: “The standard of this year’s shortlist is once again first class and a testament to the quality and diversity of Irish journalism.

Our ongoing ‘Journalism Matters’ campaign highlights the importance of public interest journalism and the invaluable role it plays in a healthy democracy and so too, the annual Journalism Awards further demonstrate the journalistic excellence which is consistently produced by our member publishers.

“I’d like to congratulate all of those shortlisted and wish them well on awards night."

The awards are sponsored by the National Lottery for the third year, whose chief executive Dermot Griffin said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor these Awards. An independent, inquiring media is vital to any democracy and it is heartening to see such a high standard of entries evident in the Awards shortlist published today.”

Digital Desk