Home»ireland

Irish Examiner shortlisted across several categories in NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 02:01 PM

The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted across several categories and platforms in this year's 2019 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

The Journalism Awards, which were announced today and are sponsored by the National Lottery, feature a total of 26 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism.

Entry to the Journalism Awards is open to any work published by a NewsBrands Ireland member title.

The Irish Examiner have been shortlisted in the following categories:

News Website of the Year: irishexaminer.com

Campaigning journalism: Illegal adoptions by Conall O'Fatharta

Columnist of the Year: Michael Clifford

News reporter of year: Joe Leogue

Broadsheet sports journalist of year: Cathal Dennehy

Front page of the year: The death of Lyra McKee

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Tim Vaughan, Chairman of the Judging Panel, said it was no secret that journalism is under siege.

"But you wouldn't know it from this year's entries. They were simply outstanding across the board, speaking truth to power and revealing what otherwise would have stayed hidden, as well as informing and entertaining with insight and brilliance.”  

All shortlisted nominees progress to the awards event which takes place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, November 14, where the category winners will be announced.

The full awards shortlist can be browsed here

Newsbrands IrelandJournalism AwardsTOPIC: Media news

