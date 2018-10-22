Home»Breaking News»ireland

Irish Examiner launches new brand campaign - Whatever else changes, we’re always here

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 09:47 AM

The Irish Examiner has witnessed many seismic shifts in Irish society since 1841— and has reported on all of them with a commitment to true journalism.

That steadfast tradition continues today This extensive marketing campaign, launched at the beginning of October illustrates this continuity by showing a major event from the past, echoed by a major event in today’s Ireland—both covered by the Irish Examiner with the same dedication to fearless reporting.

Our brand campaign encompasses a multi-media approach using a mixture of press, radio, outdoor & targeted digital elements.


More in this Section

Chemical crackdown at construction sites this week

Man arrested in connection with discovery of woman's body in Dublin

Chemical crackdown at construction sites this week

Parties already on supply deal collision course


Breaking Stories

Appliance of Science: Why do bees makes hexagonal honeycombs?

Why you won't forget this new typeface

Online Lives: On the wild side with Emily Culhane

How Paddy McGurgan is using his art form to make a difference

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »