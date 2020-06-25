News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish Examiner and Echo reporters acknowledged at justice media awards for 'shining a light'

By Maresa Fagan
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 08:31 PM

Mick Clifford with his Law Society Justice Media Awards 2020. Picture: Moya Nolan

Three Irish Examiner journalists earned four awards in this year's Law Society justice media awards — which were held online for the first time ever.

Journalists Michael Clifford, Cormac O’Keefe, and Cianan Brennan featured among the 33 award winners announced on Thursday afternoon.

Special correspondent, Michael Clifford, took the top award in the human rights / social justice category for his reporting on the death of two vulnerable men in prison.

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Concern over way in which prisoner deaths being treated

He also took home a merit award in the international justice reporting category for a series of reports from Ian Bailey’s French trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier.

Evidence treated very differently than would be the case in an Irish court


Cormac O'Keeffe who received a Law Society Justice Media Award 2020 today. 

Security correspondent, Cormac O’Keeffe, took home a merit award in the daily print / online category for his “striking piece” of reporting on the court fines system in Ireland.

More power is needed to fix Ireland’s expensive and futile fines system

Cianan Brennan who received a Law Society Justice Media Award 2020 today. Picture: Moya Nolan
Cianan Brennan got a merit award in the human rights / social justice category for his “incredibly comprehensive” reporting on the public services card.

Cianan Brennan: Trying to make sense of the long and winding PSC saga

Echo reporter, Ann Murphy, also took home the overall local reporting award for her'Sex for rent' investigation.

Ann Murphy, The Echo security correspondent, winner of the Justice Media Award 2020 for Local Newspapers. Picture Denis Minihane.

Irish Examiner editor, Tom Fitzpatrick, said the newspaper is "proud to see three of our journalists recognised for their work which exposes practices, which would otherwise go unseen, as well as providing insight into the struggles experienced by some of the most vulnerable people in our society".

Law Society of Ireland President Michele O’Boyle went on: “It is a historic moment for the Law Society to bring the Justice Media Awards online.  As our entry deadline approached in April, journalists and news rooms were working remotely across the country and still delivering essential news on a day-to-day basis.

"Even in these challenging circumstances, we still received an outstanding response across the spectrum of Irish journalism. “The Law Society would like to particularly commend the exceptionally high quality of court reporting entries for this year’s Awards, reflected in the fact that our Overall Award this year came from this category.

“The enormous challenge of reporting on one of the State’s most disturbing murder trials, alongside the daily court reports from up and down the country that are so important for the administration of justice, have been recognised and rewarded in this year’s Justice Media Awards.”

The overall justice media award this year was presented to Conor Gallagher of the Irish Times for his article “Ana Kriégel murder trial: the complete story”.

