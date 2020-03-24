Irish embassy continuing efforts to repatriate Irish citizens stranded in Peru

The Irish embassy in Chile has said it is continuing to work on a repatriation flight for Irish citizens stranded in Peru.

The date of the flight is dependent on permission from Peruvian authorities.

The embassy has tweeted that once there is an approved day for the flight, they will be in contact about travel plans for Irish citizens outside of Lima including Cusco.

We are continuing to work on our repatriation flight for Irish citizens stranded in Peru. The date of this flight will be dependent on the relevant permissions from the Peruvian authorities. 1/2 — Embassy of Ireland (@IrlEmbChile) March 24, 2020

They had earlier said that travel options from Chile to Ireland were "narrowing".

They advised: "If you wish to travel home you should make plans to do so as soon as possible."

Once we know the approved day for the flight, we will be in contact in relation to travel plans for Irish citizens outside Lima, including in Cusco and other cities. 2/2 #irishinperu— Embassy of Ireland (@IrlEmbChile) March 24, 2020

READ MORE HSE considering priority Covid-19 testing to relieve pressure on system