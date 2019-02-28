Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for no-deal Brexit

Irish drivers have been warned they will need a special insurance document to cross the border to Northern Ireland after next month if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland said that it has issued insurance firms with one million application forms for the internationally recognised “Green Card” document.

British drivers travelling to Ireland or other EU countries will also need the paperwork — just one of a host of new rules and hurdles citizens will need to negotiate if Britain crashes out of the bloc without a framework for departure terms and future relations.

Currently, car insurance in any EU country covers the whole bloc.

If there is a deal, there will be no change until at least the end of 2020.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on March 29, but so far its parliament has rejected the government’s divorce deal with the EU, raising the prospect of a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

Governments in EU countries, as well as in Britain, have warned citizens and businesses to prepare for potential disruption to trade and travel as tariffs, customs checks and other barriers are put up between Britain and its biggest trading partner.

- Press Association